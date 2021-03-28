UGC NET 2021: All you need to know

UGC NET 2021: After closing registrations for UGC NET, the National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the exam in May. With the exam date nearing, aspirants are avidly confirming the exam dates and schedule of events. UGC NET is scheduled to be held on specific dates from May 2 to 17 in centres across the country.

Those who qualify UGC NET become eligible to apply for the post of an assistant professor as well as for junior research fellowship or both. UGC NET admit card will be issued on April 14, through the official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Now that the exam dates are known and the admit card is all set to release very soon, details about the syllabus and pattern of the exam are very frequently searched once the exam date is known. Candidates may note that the UGC NET 2021 syllabus is specified differently for different subjects.

However, the exam pattern is similar for all subjects. There are two papers where paper 1 consists of 50 MCQs and paper 2 consists of 100 MCQs. The total duration of the exam is three hours with no break between papers. Each correct answer fetches 2 marks and there is no negative marking in UGC NET 2021.

There is no surprise to it that registered candidates are avidly researching the selection process of UGC NET 2021. Those who qualify through the examination will be able to check the UGC NET 2021 result as per schedule after the exam. Based on the gap between the last exam date and the date of result declaration in the previous UGC NET exams, one can expect the UGC NET 2021 result to be released around 25 to 30 days after the exam ends.

It may be noted that the result releases on the official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in only. Only those who secure at least 40 per cent marks (35 per cent for reserved category) in the exam are considered to have qualified for the exam and are included in the final merit lists.

At present, since the exam date is announced, candidates are also surfing the web to know how to obtain the admit card. It is not very difficult to download the admit card which is published only on the official website. However, one must have their application number and password to download theirs. It is important to carry a printout of the admit card to the designated exam centre on the day of the exam failing which candidates are not allowed to sit for the test.

UGC NET 2021 aspirants have to follow certain exam day guidelines, especially since the exam is being conducted during times of a prolonged pandemic. We advise candidates to look for the answers in two documents viz. the UGC NET 2021 official Information bulletin and admit card.

The NTA has already indicated in the bulletin that candidates will only be allowed to carry their admit card, transparent ballpoint pen, additional photograph, personal hand sanitiser, personal water bottle and sugar tablets/f ruits (only for diabetic candidates).

Once the admit card releases, it will also indicate certain guidelines to follow during the exam. One of the most important points to note is that candidates must report to the designated exam centre as per schedule, at least two hours before the indicated time.

With the exam date nearing, candidates are also searching the web for the answers to some very unconventional but interesting questions about UGC NET 2021. Among these, the most notable is what is the salary of a UGC NET qualified person? To this, one may note that candidates become eligible to apply for assistant professor or JRF after qualifying UGC NET. Therefore, one can expect to earn anything in the range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 per month