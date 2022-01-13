UGC-NET 2021: Check expected result date and cut-off marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted a combined UGC NET 2021 for December 2020 and June 2021 and the 4 rescheduled NET papers of Phase 1 on January 4 and 5, 2022. These exams were postponed due to multiple reasons including the surge in COVID-19 cases and Cyclone Jawad.

According to the previous year’s data, the UGC NET results can be expected to be released by January 30, 2022, or around this date. For the academic year 2020, the results were out on December 1. In 2019, the results were out on December 31.

In the year 2018, the results were announced on February 1. It can be observed that there is no uniform time frame for the declaration of the results. Usually, the NTA officials take at least 14-15 days for the declaration of the UGC NET results. Once the results are released, students can download the same from the official site at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Students can also determine their scores by using the unofficial answer keys released by several leading online institutes. These predict the most accurate answer for each and every question. The official UGC NET 2021 answer keys are still under making and students have to wait for a few days until it is released.

As soon as NTA released the UGC NET 2021 results, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to smoothly download their results from the official website.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges PM Modi to consider state’s demand favourably for NEET exemption

Step 1: To check their results, students must visit the official UGC NET website or can click on the direct result link mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates can find a link for “View Results/Score Card” displayed in bold letters, click on it.

Step 3: NTA allows students to check their results either by “application number and date of birth” or by “application number and password”. Candidates can go as per their choice.

Step 4: Enter the requested details and click on “Sign In”.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on screen and candidates must download it in a PDF format.

In case a candidate has forgotten the application number and password, a separate procedure to access the same has been provided by the commission. Every year, along with the results, UGC NET cutoffs are also announced. Based on the previous year’s analysis, a detailed analysis of this year’s UGC NET cut-off can also be calculated.

Also Read | JNU to conduct admissions through CUET from 2022-23 onwards

Cut-off marks for combined paper 1 and 2 is 40 per cent of the total marks for General category candidates and 35 per cent of the total marks for EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Transgender candidates.

For paper 1 alone, general candidates have to score at least 40 marks out of 100 whereas EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Transgender candidates have to score at least 35 marks to qualify. For paper 2, general candidates need to score 70-75 marks out of 200, OBC/EWS candidates need 65-70 marks, SC candidates need 60-65 and ST candidates need 55-60 marks to qualify for further rounds.