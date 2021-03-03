UGC NET 2021 application process to close on March 9

UGC NET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today extended the registration deadline for the UGC-NET exam. The candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website – nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The application process will continue till March 9 and the fee payment window will remain open till March 10. The National Eligibility Test (NET) will be held from May 2 to 7 and May 10 to 12, May 14 and 17, 2021.

NTA will open the correction window on March 12 to 16. The candidates will be able to replace the photograph and signature already

uploaded with the correct photograph and signature, in case there has been an error in uploading.

The NTA UGC NET is a computer-based exam. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for the post of the assistant professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both, for Indian universities and colleges depending on the merit.

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year, however in 2020 due to the pandemic, the June 2020 exam got delayed and was deferred to September 2020 until November 2020 to cover all the subjects. The December 2020 cycle had to be postponed and is now being conducted in May 2021.