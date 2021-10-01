UGC NET 2021 exam rescheduled, check expected admit card release date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the exam dates of UGC NET 2021. As per the revised dates, the examinations will now be held from October 17, 2021 to October 25, 2021. Candidates are advised to check the official website and go through the public notice. The upcoming examination will be conducted for both the December 2020 and June 2021 cycles.

NTA has not posted any update regarding the availability of the UGC NET 2021 admit cards for the revised schedule. Previously, the admit cards for UGC NET exams were released 22 to 29 days prior to the examination date. Hence, it is expected that the same will be available at least 10 days prior to the first examination date.

UGC NET 2021: How to download admit card

Step 1- Visit the official NTA UGC NET 2021 website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2- Scroll down the page and find the link for downloading the UGC NET 2021 admit card

Step 3- Click on that link, after which a new page will open

Step 4- On the login page that appears, candidates have to enter the application number, date of birth and security pin

Step 5- After verifying the mobile number and email ID, click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ button

Step 6- The UGC NET 2021 admit will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for reference.

No admit cards will be sent to the candidates via post. They have to be downloaded only from the official website. In case a candidate is unable to download the admit cards, they can reach out to the NTA helpline number between 9:30 am to 5:30 pm or send their queries via email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Candidates have to appear for the examination based on the date, time, shift, examination centre, etc. mentioned in the admit cards. After downloading the admit cards, please read the instructions carefully and follow them on the examination day.

The UGC NET 2021 question paper is divided into two papers namely Paper I and Paper II. The first paper has 50 MCQs and has total marks of 100. Likewise, Paper II has 100 questions with a maximum of 200 marks. UGC NET 2021 syllabus is available on the official website. Candidates should ensure that their preparation is based on the topics mentioned in the syllabus.

Right after the completion of the examination, NTA will release the UGC NET 2021 answer key. This answer key is provisional and candidates will get the opportunity to submit challenges against the same. Based on the received challenges, the final UGC NET 2021 Answer key will be published after which the UGC NET 2021 result will be declared.