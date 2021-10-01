UGC NET 2021 admit card: Remember to carry these things at exam centre

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit cards for the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exam today. Candidates who registered to appear for the UGC NET can download their admit cards from the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

As per the new exam schedule, the UGC NET will be conducted from October 6-8 and October 17-19. The exam dates have been changed due to a clash between some exams schedule on October 10.

Besides the exam date, the UGC NET admit card will carry the exam centre address, roll number, application number, reporting timing. Exam instructions are also given at the end of the admit card and candidates must know of it.

On the exam day, candidates have to carry the admit card as a print copy. Along with it, candidates also need to carry one passport size photograph and one valid photo id proof, as the original. PwD candidates need to carry a PwD certificate, issued by the competent authority.

NTA UGC NET admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘admit card 2021’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Step 6: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

UGC NET consists of objective-type questions exam pattern. There are two papers for each subject. Paper 1 consists of 50 MCQs and paper 2 consists of 100 MCQs. Students will be allotted three hours to write in the examination. 2 marks will be awarded for each correct answer, and no negative marking is applicable.

According to the latest rules, to pass the test, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks (35 per cent for reserved category candidates). Among the qualified candidates, only the top 6 per cent will be declared pass. Those who clear the exam are eligible for the post of assistant professor or junior research fellowship (JRF).