UGC NET 2021: Follow these 8 tips to brace-up your preparation

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET 2021 from the third week of November 2021. The UGC NET admit card 2021 is expected to be released soon on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the UGC NET exam pattern 2021, there will be two papers in the examination. Paper I is a common paper that will have 50 questions carrying 100 marks while paper II is elective and subject-based. This paper will have 100 questions for 200 marks.

Given the competitiveness, UGC NET requires an effective and robust preparation strategy. So, here are eight tips that students can follow to brace up their preparation.

— It is essential to have a paper-solving strategy. It is advisable to devote at least 30 minutes to the theory-based questions that are asked from teaching, research, government, etc. Similarly, for data interpretation, mathematical reasoning, and logical reasoning, candidates can allot 10 minutes to each of them. According to experts, if one is solving five questions from a particular section, then they should try not to spend more than 10 minutes for that section.

— Give special importance to UGC NET previous year question papers. One should utilise this time and solve as many previous year question papers as possible. Ideally, one should stress more on the recent years’ question papers as this helps to get clarity over the recent trends.

— Once a candidate is done analysing and solving the previous years’ question papers, they can brush up on the important areas and topics that were repeated in past years.

— Another tip would be to face the actual examination before actually appearing for the examination. For that, candidates must attempt full-length UGC NET mock test 2021. This will help them in getting an idea about how they are going to perform in the actual examination.

— As per the UGC NET syllabus 2021, Paper I of the examination has ten units. In this case, it is recommended that candidates focus more on the strong areas. To ease the process, they can make a list of the units in which they are confident.

— Irrespective of whichever paper the candidate is studying, it is advised to make brief notes. This will help during the revision stage during which these notes can come in handy.

— Reading a national newspaper can be useful for the general awareness section. Also, refer to YouTube videos that provide information about important dates. Practice a minimum of 30 questions every day for the reasoning ability section.

— Lastly, having all the facts and formulas at one’s fingertips can help in saving time in the exam hall.