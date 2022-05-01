UGC-NET 2021-22: NTA begins application process, exam dates to be announced soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). The candidates can submit the application form online on the website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in.

The exact exam dates have not been announced by the agency and will be released soon. Usually, the UGC-NET exam is held twice in a year. However, this time, the schedule of the exam was disturbed due to the Covid pandemic and thus the UGC has decided to combine the two test cycles and hold them together.

UGC NET December 2021, June 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the Click on the link ‘UGC NET December 2021/June 2022 registration’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill in personal details and register

Step 5: Log-in using newly created registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images and download

Step 7: Make payment

The application window will remain open from April 30 to May 30 till 5 pm. Candidates will be able to make payment without any late fee till 11:50 pm on May 20. The correction window for candidates to make changes to their applications form will be available from May 21 to May 23.

“The slots of JRF of both UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles have been merged while the methodology for subject wise cum category-wise allocation of JRF remain unchanged,” NTA said in an official statement.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) exam is conducted by UGC every year to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both, for Indian universities and colleges.