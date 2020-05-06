UGC NET 2020 not in June, revised dates to be announced soon: HRD Minister

The UGC NET exam June exam postponed (Express Photo By Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image) The UGC NET exam June exam postponed (Express Photo By Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image)

The National Eligibility Test (NET) will be not be held in June and the revised dates for the exam will be announced soon, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Tuesday during a live interaction with students. While the minister had informed that JEE Main will be held from July 18 to 23, NEET will be held on July 26, he also added that the UGC NET 2020 which is conducted by the National Testing Agency will be conducted in the similar timeline, however, the dates for it will be announced in some time.

As the National Eligibility Test (NET) was scheduled to be held from June 15 to 20, it was assumed that the situation caused due to the coronavirus pandemic would be better by then but the minister said that keeping the health of students as a priority, this exam too will be postponed. Currently, the application deadlines have been extended for the UGC NET and CSIR NET.

Read| No stipend since months, lockdown worsens situation: Research scholars write to PM Modi

Further, the NTA has also waivered off the condition of uploading relevant documents on a condition that these documents will be furnished as and when it is required by the CSIR. The NTA, however, still made it mandatory to upload photographs and signatures. The relaxed documents include category certificate, result or marksheet documents among others.

In December 2019 exam, out of over 10 lakh who had applied, only 7.39 lakh had appeared for it. Of those who appeared, 60147 candidates were eligible for an assistant professor while 5092 cleared the test for JRF. While everyone who scores 40 per cent (35 per cent for reserved category) will pass the exam but only the top six per cent – based on merit – will be considered eligible for the certificate.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd