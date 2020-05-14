UGC NET 2020 exam dates to be announced this week

The date for UGC NET 2020 is likely to be released this week. Representational image/ file The date for UGC NET 2020 is likely to be released this week. Representational image/ file

UGC NET 2020: After announcing the exam dates of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main), National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), and JEE Advanced last week, the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will announce the dates for UGC NET this week. During a live discussion with teachers, the minister said that the revised dates for the exam will be announced within a day or two.

During an earlier interaction, the minister had said that NTA is unlikely to hold these exams in June. The UGC NET was scheduled to be held from June 15 to 20. As reported by the indianexpress.com earlier, the exam is expected to be held by July. However, the exact dates will be announced soon.

NET is a qualifying exam to be eligible to apply for the post of a lecturer. Candidates have to clear two sub-sections – paper I and paper II. To pass the exam, candidates need to score 40 per cent marks (35 per cent for reserved category). The eligibility certificate will be awarded to the top six per cent of candidates based on merit. Earlier, UGC used to disburse the certificates, however, now NTA does the same.

UGC NET 2020: Paper pattern

Paper 1: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 50 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be of general nature and will test the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate

Paper 2: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 100 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be based on the subject opted by the candidate.

The NET is held for eligibility for assistant professor post only or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or both. Those who clear the JRF will be eligible to receive scholarships from the university grants commission (UGC).

Every year over 10 lakh students apply for UGC NET and CSIR NET. In December 2019 exam, out of over 10 lakh who had applied, only 7.39 lakh had appeared for it. Of those who appeared, 60147 candidates were eligible for an assistant professor while 5092 cleared the test for JRF.

