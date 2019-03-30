National Testing Agency (NTA) is holding University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET)-2019 on June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2019. The examination will be held in computer-based mode, in 263 cities of India. NTA will issue UGC NET Admit Card to the registered candidates on May 15, 2019.

Around 10 to 11 lakh candidates appear for the exam, in hope to get JRF and eligibility for the assistant professor or assistant professor. To qualify, the candidates need to secure a minimum of 40% aggregate in Paper 1 and 2. The minimum cut off for SC / ST / OBC-NCL / PwD and Transgender is 35%. However, as per the amended policy of result evaluation, now only 6% of candidates shall be declared qualified.

Hence, to qualify the exam, hard work, as well as smart preparation strategy, is required. So, in the final days of preparation, let us have a look at some tips that will help clear cut-off in the first attempt.

To clear the cut-off, the candidates first need to understand the structure of Paper 1 and 2

Paper 1 of UGC NET consists of 50 questions of 2 marks each. It is designed to evaluate the teaching and research capabilities of the candidates.

There are 10 units in Paper 1 syllabus and from each 5 question are asked. These units are Higher Education System, People, Development and Environment, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude, Communication, Comprehension, Research Aptitude, and Teaching Aptitude.

To crack this paper, candidates need to have a general awareness of teaching and learning processes in the higher education system. Question from comprehension and communication can be easily solved if candidates will understand it first. Data interpretation, maths, and logical reasoning are a bit tricky part but it can be easily mastered by preparing from UGC NET Paper 1 mock test.

The UGC NET Paper 2 is completely based on the subject selected by the candidates. There will be 100 questions in Paper 2 and each will be of 2 marks. Hence, making the paper of total 200 marks. These question will be of multiple choice type and candidates will get 3 hours to solve attempt it all.

The best source to prepare for Paper 2 are the previous year paper. Candidates who solve previous year papers get an idea about the level of difficulty and question type. Since Paper 2 is more about speed because candidates get approx 1.8 minutes to attempt each question. Hence, solving previous year papers with a time limit of 3 hours will also help candidates in improving the speed with accuracy.

In the end, what matters the most is confidence. The apprehension of the result makes the path difficult. Stay relaxed and do not think about how UGC NET result will be. Just give your and best and you shall receive the best results.