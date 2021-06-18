UGC launches academic job portal for NET, SET, PhD qualified candidates

The portal facilitates candidates to register and create their profiles online. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday launched the academic job portal for NET, SET and PhD qualified candidates at its official website – ugc.ac.in. The portal facilitates candidates to register and create their profiles online.

As per the official notification released by UGC, the academic job portal facilitates employers to search and browse the academic profile of candidates available on this portal. The portal also facilitates employers to register and post the job vacancies on this portal so that candidates can apply against the vacancies.

“The portal helps NET/SET/PhD qualified candidates to bring their academic profile to the attention of universities/colleges and other employers with the ultimate aim to get them a suitable job,” reads the official notification.

The UGC is in the process of upgrading the job portal with the inclusion of non-teaching vacancies and also adding some new features. The upgraded portal shall become functional shortly.

Meanwhile, UGC in May released the draft concept note on the blended mode of teaching and learning. In response to the draft, various student bodies have expressed their opposition to the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) blended mode of education through an online petition, which will be submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The petition also demanded immediate disbursal of fellowships and extensions and a special package for families of students from marginalised communities.