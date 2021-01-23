UGC extends master’s degree completion date for NET-2018 batch

Candidates otherwise have to submit requisite percentage of marks within two years from the date of the NET result ( (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the deadline to complete their master’s degree or equivalent for candidates who had qualified for the National Eligibility Test (NET) in 2018.

“Some candidates qualified in the UGC-NET held in July 2018 or in the Joint CSIR-UGC Test held in June 2018 for eligibility for lectureship/assistant professor and junior research fellowship (JRF) under the UGC scheme, have not been able to complete their master’s degree or equivalent course due to unavoidable delays in conducting university examinations caused by COVID-19 pandemic,” the UGC said in an official notice.

As per norms, candidates who are pursuing their master’s degree or those whose exams are not held or result is not declared at the time of application can apply for the exam but such candidates are admitted provisionally and are considered as eligible for award of JRF/eligibility for assistant professor only after they have passed their master’s degree or equivalent examination with requisite percentage of marks within two years from the date of the NET result.

“ln the interest of the affected candidates, UGC has taken a decision to extend the last date for completing the Master’s degree or equivalent course with requisite percentage of marks as per the eligibility of NET till December 31,” it added.