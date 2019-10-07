UGC declares this decades-old institute fake

The University Grants Commission (UGC) declares the National Institute of Management Solutions (NIMS), Janakpuri, New Delhi as fake. While the institute claims to be 25-year-old and ‘ISO 9001-2000 certified international b-school’, however as per the UGC, the institute is “not a university and is not recognised by University Grants Commission to offer any ‘bachelor/master’ programmes either through regular mode or distance mode”.

Advertising

The NIMS claims to provide training classes in ‘almost 100 specialisations’. It also provides management courses including BBA, BHA, DBA, EMBA, MBA and PGDBA, Bachelor in Engineer (BE), and computer courses including MCA, PGDCA, DCA, BCA along with master’s level courses such as master’s in engineering (ME).

In video| UGC lists this varsity as ‘fake’, director says ‘only non-affiliated’

Earlier this year, the UGC had released a list of fake universities running across India. A total of 23 fake universities were enlisted by the UGC. Among them, most are located in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The eight educational institutions in the former are labelled as fake, while seven are from Delhi.

Among the list was Vishwakarma Open University for Self Employment (VOUSE) which claims to have registered 100 per cent placement. The varsity director also claimed to have over 80 ‘affiliated’ institutes. The director also questioned the UGC’s criteria and said that their varsity was only ‘non-affiliated’. Read the entire interview here