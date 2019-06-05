UGC asks institutes to fill teaching vacancies, puts a cap of 6 months on hiring process

To address the “shortage of quality teaching faculty in the higher education institutes” (HEI) in India, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has written a letter to vice-chancellors of all the universities asking them to fill the vacant teaching posts “at the earliest”. The UGC has shared guidelines to hire ‘quality’ teachers with the VCs.

As per the guidelines shared by the UGC, all the higher education institutes (HEI) need to complete the selection process within six months’ time. The HEIs need to update all the vacant posts, reservation detail et al, on the website of the National Higher Education Research Center (NHERC) – nherc.in.

Within 15 days from the date of initiation of the recruitment process, the institutes need to assess the number of vacancy posts and those likely to fall within the next six months. The vacancies so identified need to be permitted by the authorities within the next 30 days.

Then within 15 days, the institutes will have to advertise the vacant posts in newspapers and its website followed by a selection committee to be formed in the 15 days to again assess new vacancies for the next six months.

In 15 days of forming the selection committee, the institute will have to fix dates of selection committee meetings. Within the next 30 days, the scrutiny of applications needs to be completed, as per the schedule suggested by the UGC.

The 30 days’ time will be given to conducting the interview and select candidates thereafter another 30 days will be given for authorities to complete the process.

Asking institutes to strictly adhere to the framework, the UGC said, “Shortage of quality teaching faculty in HEIs is one amongst the many issues presently confronting the higher education system in the country. This is also affecting the quality of higher education. Therefore, the guidelines should be followed by HEIs to ensure timely filling up of vacant faculty posts with appropriately eligible and competent candidates.”

