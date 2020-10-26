UCO Bank SO recruitment 2020: Fresh advertisement for specialist officer posts, apply now

UCO Bank recruitment 2020: Apply till November 17. Representational image/ file

UCO Bank recruitment 2020: The United Commercial Bank has released a recruitment notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the various posts- specialist officer- scale- I and II. The online application process for various posts will be available at the posts from October 27. Interested, eligible candidates can apply through the website- ucobank.com. There are in total 93 vacancies. The last date to apply is November 17.

To be selected for the job, candidates will have to undergo an online test. Selected candidates after the test will be called for an interview. In case the number of shortlisted candidates is high, the selected candidates will have to undergo a psychometric test or group discussion, or both before the final interview. Selected candidates will also have to serve a probation period.

UCO Bank recruitment 2020: Post wise vacancies

Security Officer: 9

Engineers: 8

Economist: 2

Statistician: 2

IT officer: 20

Chartered Accountants/ CFA: 24

Chartered Accountants/ CFA: 25

UCO Bank recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications: The candidates need to possess a bachelor’s degree. The eligibility criteria vary as per the post. For some posts, prior job experience is also mandatory.

Age: To be eligible for the job, the applicant should be at least 21 years of age. The upper age is capped at 30 years for all posts but security officers. For which the upper age is 40 years.

UCO Bank recruitment 2020: Salary

The selected candidates for officer scale-I will be in the pay scale from Rs 23,700 to 42,020, and for scale- II between Rs 31,705 to 45,950.

Candidates will have to sign a bond. Under the bond, candidates will have to serve a minimum period of three years in the bank after joining the job. In case a candidate has to break the bond, they will have to pay a sum, according to the official notification.

