UBTER group D admit card 2019 released, check exam dates

UBTER group D admit card 2019: Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education, Roorkee (UBTER) released the admit card for the Group D written examinations. The candidates who will appear for the examinations can download the admit card from the official website- ubtergd.in.

The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 20, 2019.

UBTER group D admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the website- ubtergd.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The selected candidates will be appointed for over 400 vacant posts in the organisations. The candidates will be recruited for Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar.

