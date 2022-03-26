TSTET 2022: Telangana TET registration begins; check how to apply

The Department of School Education, Telangana has started the registration process for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS-TET-2022). Interested candidates can visit the official TSTET website — tstet.cgg.gov.in — to apply for the exam.

“Online applications are invited from eligible candidates who intend to be teachers for classes 1 to 8 in schools in Telangana State for appearing for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS-TET-2022) to be conducted by Department of School Education, Government of Telangana State on 12.06.2022 in all 33 Districts of the State,” the official notice reads.

TSTET 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official TS TET website — tstet.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘online application’ link.

Step 3: Enter the required registrations details and click on submit, to register your candidature.

Step 4: Now, login through the registered details and fill in personal details and educational qualifications

Step 5: Upload required documents and certificates.

Step 6: Make payment and submit the application. Save a copy for future reference.

Candidates have time till April 12, 2022 to register for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test 2022. The TS-TET-2022 exam is scheduled to take place on June 12, 2022. The last date to submit the application fee is April 11, 2022.

The admit card for the exam will be released on June 6, 2022. Paper 1 will be held from 9:30 am to 12 pm, and paper II will be held between 2:30 pm and 5 pm. As per official schedule, results for TS TET 2022 is scheduled to take place on June 27. The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment would remain valid for life.