Friday, July 01, 2022
TSTET 2022 Result declared; how to check

Final answer keys had been released on the official website for all subjects. Candidates can check results at tstet.cgg.gov.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi
July 1, 2022 2:12:57 pm
tstet 2022 resultThe TS TET 2022 result is available on the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in. (Representative/file image)

The Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test(TS TET), Results 2022, has been declared today. The exam was conducted on June 12. The TS TET 2022 result is available on the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in. 

The School Education Minister had advised the officials to release TET results at the earliest. The final answer key was released on the official website on June 29, 2022.

TS TET 2022 result declared; check qualifying marks here

The exam was conducted on June 12, 2022. As many as 3.51 lakh candidates had registered for the examination. Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3 were for teaching jobs in primary, middle and senior secondary classes, respectively.

TSTET Result: How to check

Step 1:Visit the official site of TSTET on tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Step2: Click on TS TET Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5:  Check the result and download the pdf for future reference

Qualifying marks for the General category are 60 per cent and above,  50% per cent for backward classes, and per cent for SC/ST/Differently abled and above. A  minimum of 75% disability shall be considered under the PH category.

Candidates felt that the question format was more straightforward than in the other years. It is said that many students would be able to pass the TS TET exam this time.

 

