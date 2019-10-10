Telangana TSSPDCL recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 3,025 Junior Lineman, JACO, JPO posts, check details

TSSPDCL recruitment 2019: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) released a notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Lineman (JLM), Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator (JACO) and Junior Personal Officer (JPO). The candidates can apply through the website- tssouthernpower.com.

Advertising

The online application process will be open on October 10, 2019. The recruitment process will be conducted for 3,025 vacant posts. The selected candidates will get the minimum pay package of Rs 30,000 per month.

TSSPDCL recruitment 2019: Vacancies

Total posts: 3025

Post wise vacancies

Junior Lineman: 2500

Junior Personal Officer: 25

Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator: 500

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess a minimum bachelor’s degree for the post. For post wise educational qualification, please check the official notification.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum of 44 years and a minimum of 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.

Advertising

Pay scale: The candidates will be in the minimum pay scale of Rs 30,000 per month. For post wise details, please check the official notification.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a written examination. The test shall be of total 100 marks consisting of 100 multiple-choice questions. Each question will carry 1 mark. Section A will consists of 80 questions on core subject and section B will have 20 questions on general awareness and numerical ability. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours (120 minutes).

Important date:

Commencement of application process: October 10, 2019

The candidates can apply through the website- tssouthernpower.com on or before October 10, 2019.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.