TSSPDCL junior lineman recruitment 2019: Apply for 2500 posts for 10th pass, pay up to Rs 39000

TSSPDCL junior lineman recruitment 2019: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Limited (TSSPDCL) has invited applications for the post of junior lineman at its official website, tssouthernpower.com. A total of 2500 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process.
The application process will begin from October 22 and will be concluded on November 10, 11:59 pm. The online fee payment window will begin from October 21 and will close on November 10, 5 pm. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a recruitment exam which is scheduled to be held on December 15, 2019.
TSSPDCL junior lineman recruitment 2019: Eligibility
Age: The minimum age to apply for the same is 18 years. The upper age is capped at 35 years. The age will be calculated as on July 1, 2019.
Education: Applicant should have cleared class 10 or equivalent with ITI qualification in the electrical trade. Those with wireman or two-years intermediate vocational course in electrical trade can also apply.
TSSPDCL junior lineman recruitment 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, tssouthernpower.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application link under ‘hot links’
Step 3: A new page will open, register using basic details
Step 4: Fill form, upload images
Step 5: Make payment, submit
TSSPDCL junior lineman recruitment 2019: Fee
Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 100 as application and Rs 120 as examination fee. Reserved category candidates will be exempted from paying the exam fee.
TSSPDCL junior lineman recruitment 2019: Salary
Candidates will be hired at the range of Rs 24340 to Rs 39405.