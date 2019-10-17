TSSPDCL junior lineman recruitment 2019: Apply for 2500 posts for 10th pass, pay up to Rs 39000

TSSPDCL junior lineman recruitment 2019: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Limited (TSSPDCL) has invited applications for the post of junior lineman at its official website, tssouthernpower.com. A total of 2500 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process.

Advertising

The application process will begin from October 22 and will be concluded on November 10, 11:59 pm. The online fee payment window will begin from October 21 and will close on November 10, 5 pm. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a recruitment exam which is scheduled to be held on December 15, 2019.

TSSPDCL junior lineman recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: The minimum age to apply for the same is 18 years. The upper age is capped at 35 years. The age will be calculated as on July 1, 2019.

Education: Applicant should have cleared class 10 or equivalent with ITI qualification in the electrical trade. Those with wireman or two-years intermediate vocational course in electrical trade can also apply.

Advertising

TSSPDCL junior lineman recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, tssouthernpower.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application link under ‘hot links’

Step 3: A new page will open, register using basic details

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment, submit

TSSPDCL junior lineman recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 100 as application and Rs 120 as examination fee. Reserved category candidates will be exempted from paying the exam fee.

TSSPDCL junior lineman recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will be hired at the range of Rs 24340 to Rs 39405.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.