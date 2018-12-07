TSPSC VRO 2018 results declared: Download at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC VRO 2018 results: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the result for the recruitment exam against the post of vigilance revenue officer (VRO) on its official website — tspsc.gov.in. The exam was to fill-in 700 vacant posts. While the exam was conducted offline but the results have been declared online on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The candidates who have qualified the TSPSC exam will now be called for the verification of certificates, community and category-wise for the vacancies available as required. To check result, the candidates have to follow the steps written below.

TSPSC VRO 2018 result: How to check

Step 1 – Visit the official website – tspsc.gov.in

Step 2 – On the homepage, click on the link ‘VRO merit list notification…’

Step 3 – A new window will open, fill in your hall ticket number and check the details.

Step 4 – Check and download your result

According to reports, this year over 7.3 lakh candidates have appeared on the merit list. The official website stated that the current list is only displaying individual ranks and related details. The entire general ranking list will be displayed from tomorrow – December 8, 2018 onwards. The move, says the official release, is due to heavy pressure on the website server due to the election process.

The minimum qualifying marks for the selection are for OCs 40 per cent, BCs 35 per cent, SCs and STs 30 per cent. The minimum qualifying marks are relaxable in the case of SC/ST/BC at the discretion of the Commission.

