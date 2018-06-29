TSPSC Staff Nurse final result 2017 declared at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Staff Nurse final result 2017: The exam was conducted on September 17, 2017. The exam was conducted on September 17, 2017.

TSPSC Staff Nurse final result 2017: The result of the written examination held for the post of staff nurse in residential educational institutions societies has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — tspsc.gov.in. The exam was conducted on September 17, 2017. A total of 1019 candidates have been provisionally selected in the ratio of 1:2 for certificate verification. The total number of vacancies for which the exam was held are 533.

Those who are called for certificate verification will be required to produce some original certificates, along with a set of photostat copies duly attested by gazzetted officer at the time of verification. If they fail to do so they will not be admitted in subsequent process of selection. Following documents are required to be carried during verification:

1) Checklist

2) Hall ticket

3) Date of birth certificate (SSC memo)

4) Un-Employee declaration for claiming fee exemption for the applicants who are in the age group of 18-44 years

5) Provisional/convocation certificate and marks memo

6) School study certificate from Class 4th to 10th or certificate of residence/nativity (when the candidates have not studied in school but studied privately or in open school)

7) Integrated community certificate issued by TS government

8) 2 sets of attestation forms duly signed by gazzetted officer

9) NOC from employer for In-service candidates

TSPSC Staff Nurse final result 2017: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Results, Keys, OMR download’ and then click on the result link

Step 3: Now select ‘Result Notification for the post of Staff Nurse (Notfn.No.21/2017)’

Step 4: A PDF file will open, displaying the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The certificate verification will be carried out from July 4, 2018. The schedule and timings of the same will be published soon on the official website.

