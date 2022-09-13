scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 833 AE, technical officer posts

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Once the forms are out, candidates can apply for the job posts at the official website-tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Recruitment 2022, tspsc.gov.in, TSPSC Recruitment 2022 how to apply, Government Jobs, TSPSC Recruitment 2022 how to register, Telangana Government Job Vacancies 2022TSPSC is a government body created to provide civil jobs to the right candidates based on their merits and achievements.(Representational image/unsplash.com)

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited applications for 833 vacancies of Assistant Engineer, Junior Technical officer, and several other positions. Once the forms are out, candidates can apply for the job posts at the official website-tspsc.gov.in.

The application process will begin from September 28 and the last date for submitting the application form is October 21.

Read |TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 1540 assistant executive engineer posts

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-tspsc.gov.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

Step 2: Fill the OTR application (if not registered earlier).

Step 3: Click on “APPLY ONLINE ” diplayed on the homepage.

Step 4: Type in credentials such as name, mobile no. email id etc.

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents such as original certificates, etc.

Step 6: Now, deposit the TSPSC 2022 registration fees .

Step 7:  Submit the Application Form.

Step 8: Download and take a print out of your application form for future use and reference.

Also Read |RRB Group D 2022 Phase 4 exam dates announced; check full schedule

This recruitment drive is being held to fill 833 vacancies out of which 434 vacancies are for the position of Assistant Engineer in several departments and 399 vacancies are for the position of Junior Technical officer in several engineering services.The candidates should fall between the age of 18 to 44 years to sit for the examination.

Advertisement

TPSCS (Telangana State Public Service Commission) is a government body created to provide civil jobs to the right candidates based on their merits and achievements.There are 4 groups under this commission. Each group has a similar process a candidate has to go through to be eligible to avail the benefits of TPSCS.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 04:47:52 pm
Next Story

Thallumaala subtitle artists slam Netflix. Here’s why

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

AN Shamseer, firebrand CPM leader & Kodiyeri’s protege new Kerala Speaker

AN Shamseer, firebrand CPM leader & Kodiyeri’s protege new Kerala Speaker

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi
Qutub Minar case

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Shape of Opposition unity: Story of five blind men who discovered an elephant
ICYMI

Shape of Opposition unity: Story of five blind men who discovered an elephant

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement