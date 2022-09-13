TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 833 AE, technical officer posts

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited applications for 833 vacancies of Assistant Engineer, Junior Technical officer, and several other positions. Once the forms are out, candidates can apply for the job posts at the official website-tspsc.gov.in.

The application process will begin from September 28 and the last date for submitting the application form is October 21.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Fill the OTR application (if not registered earlier).

Step 3: Click on “APPLY ONLINE ” diplayed on the homepage.

Step 4: Type in credentials such as name, mobile no. email id etc.

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents such as original certificates, etc.

Step 6: Now, deposit the TSPSC 2022 registration fees .

Step 7: Submit the Application Form.

Step 8: Download and take a print out of your application form for future use and reference.

This recruitment drive is being held to fill 833 vacancies out of which 434 vacancies are for the position of Assistant Engineer in several departments and 399 vacancies are for the position of Junior Technical officer in several engineering services.The candidates should fall between the age of 18 to 44 years to sit for the examination.

TPSCS (Telangana State Public Service Commission) is a government body created to provide civil jobs to the right candidates based on their merits and achievements.There are 4 groups under this commission. Each group has a similar process a candidate has to go through to be eligible to avail the benefits of TPSCS.