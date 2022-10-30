TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Group 1 answer key 2022 released; check last date to raise objections

TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) today published the group 1 prelims master answer key. Candidates who appeared for the TSPSC prelims exam can now check the answer key at the official TSPSC website — tspsc.gov.in.

This year, the prelims exam was conducted on October 16, and the commission has now released the preliminary key of the master question paper. Candidates will have time from October 31 till 5 pm of November 4 to raise objections against the preliminary answer key released.

It should also be noted that any objections submitted through e-mails and through personal representations will not be considered under any circumstances. Additionally, candidates are required to attach the copies of the proofs from the resources quoted and websites mentioned as references, in the PDF format in the link provided.

“Candidates either of English-Telugu or of English-Urdu are instructed to submit their objections only in English as the text box provided in the link provided for writing the objections is compatible only for English Language,” the official notification stated.

TPSCS (Telangana State Public Service Commission) is a government body created to provide civil jobs to the right candidates based on their merits and achievements. There are 4 groups under this commission. Each group has a similar process a candidate has to go through to be eligible to avail the benefits of TPSCS.