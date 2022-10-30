scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Group 1 answer key 2022 released; check last date to raise objections

TSPSC group 1 answer key 2022: Candidates who appeared for the TSPSC prelims exam can now check the answer key at the official TSPSC website — tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC group 1 answer key 2022, TSPSC answer key, TSPSC, Sarkari naukri, Sarkari resultTSPSC group 1 answer key 2022: Candidates will have time from October 31 till 5 pm of November 4 to raise objections. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) today published the group 1 prelims master answer key. Candidates who appeared for the TSPSC prelims exam can now check the answer key at the official TSPSC website — tspsc.gov.in.

This year, the prelims exam was conducted on October 16, and the commission has now released the preliminary key of the master question paper. Candidates will have time from October 31 till 5 pm of November 4 to raise objections against the preliminary answer key released.

Read |Economic policies over past 8 yrs helped India tide over Covid impact: PM Modi at ‘Rozgar Mela’

It should also be noted that any objections submitted through e-mails and through personal representations will not be considered under any circumstances. Additionally, candidates are required to attach the copies of the proofs from the resources quoted and websites mentioned as references, in the PDF format in the link provided.

“Candidates either of English-Telugu or of English-Urdu are instructed to submit their objections only in English as the text box provided in the link provided for writing the objections is compatible only for English Language,” the official notification stated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadlinePremium
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadline
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigationsPremium
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigations
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...Premium
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of landPremium
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of land

TPSCS (Telangana State Public Service Commission) is a government body created to provide civil jobs to the right candidates based on their merits and achievements. There are 4 groups under this commission. Each group has a similar process a candidate has to go through to be eligible to avail the benefits of TPSCS.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-10-2022 at 02:43:20 pm
Next Story

Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland will not be risked when Manchester City face Sevilla

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 30: Latest News
Advertisement