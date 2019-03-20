TSPSC Group 4 services result, merit list declared; steps to download

TSPSC group 4 services result: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the merit list for the recruitment examination held to hire on the group IV level posts. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website — tspsc.gov.in. A total of 2,72,132 applicants have made it to the merit list of TSPSC group 4 exam while it is 33,132 for the Junior Assistants in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.

As many as 69,378 candidates have cleared the exam for the Bill Collectors in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation posts while it is 19545 for various posts in Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited.

The exam was conducted in October last year to fill 595 vacant positions in the Telangana government. Those candidates who qualify in the TSPSC group 4 exam will be called for verification of certificates, community and category-wise.

TSPSC group 4 services: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘merit list group IV services’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to download the result for future reference. As per reports, TSPSC has notified 1,595 vacancies of Group 4 services for which over 4.35 lakh applicants have registered.

