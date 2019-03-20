Toggle Menu
TSPSC Group 4 services result, merit list declared; steps to downloadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/tspsc-group-4-services-result-merit-list-declared-steps-to-download-tspsc-gov-in-5635072/

TSPSC Group 4 services result, merit list declared; steps to download

TSPSC group 4 services result: Telangana TSPSC has notified 1,595 vacancies of Group-IV services for which over 4.35 lakh applicants have registered. Selected candidates will have to appear for the next round.

tspsc, tspsc result, telangana result, tpsc result., manabadi, www.manabadi.com, tspsc merit list link, telangana group 4 services result, tspsc group IV services result, india result, govt job result, telangana, telangana govt jobs, employment news, sarkari naukri
TSPSC group IV services result declared at tspsc.gov.in. (Representational Image)

TSPSC group 4 services result: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the merit list for the recruitment examination held to hire on the group IV level posts. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website — tspsc.gov.in. A total of 2,72,132 applicants have made it to the merit list of TSPSC group 4 exam while it is 33,132 for the Junior Assistants in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.

As many as 69,378 candidates have cleared the exam for the Bill Collectors in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation posts while it is 19545 for various posts in Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited.

The exam was conducted in October last year to fill 595 vacant positions in the Telangana government. Those candidates who qualify in the TSPSC group 4 exam will be called for verification of certificates, community and category-wise.

Read | Latest govt jobs to apply in March

TSPSC group 4 services: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, tspsc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link ‘merit list group IV services’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Result will appear

Advertising

Candidates need to download the result for future reference. As per reports, TSPSC has notified 1,595 vacancies of Group 4 services for which over 4.35 lakh applicants have registered.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Don't Miss
National male workforce shrinking, says labour report that Govt buried
Virat Kohli should be thanking RCB for not sacking him as captain yet, says Gautam Gambhir

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ESIC recruitment 2019: Apply for 334 clerk, stenographer posts
2 RPSC State, Subordinate Services prelims results declared, check direct link
3 Chhattisgarh TET answer key 2019, how to raise objections