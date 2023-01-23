scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment: Registration for 1395 vacancies to begin from January 24

TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment: Candidates can apply for the post at the official website— tspsc.gov.in from January 24.

TSPSC registration for 1395 vacanciesTSPSC Group 3 Recruitment: The registration process will conclude on February 23 (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representative Image)
TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will begin registration for 1395 vacancies for 107 posts under group 3 services from tomorrow, i.e. January 24. Candidates will be able apply for the posts at the official website— tspsc.gov.in.

The last date for applying for the vacancies is February 23.

TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website— tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for registration for the post you desire

Step 3: Enter your name, mobile number and email address to register

Step 4: Once registered, login using your application number and password

Step 5: Fill the application form

Step 6: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 7: Download the application form for future reference

The number of vacancies and departments are subject to variation. The detailed notification with break-up of vacancies, age, scale of pay and more will be available on the website from January 24.

Jehan to race for MP Motorsport in his fourth Formula 2 season

