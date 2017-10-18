Follow Us:
TSPSC releases Forest Beat Officer hall tickets 2017 at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC, TSPSC forest officer recruitment, tspsc.gov.in, tspsc 2017 recruitment, telangana jobs, govt jobs, job alert, telangana news, jobs, indian express TSPSC will conduct an objective-type examination.
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has activated the hall tickets link for the forest officer recruitment exam at tspsc.gov.in. The Forest Beat Officer (FBO) exam will be held on October 29 and forest section officer exam on October 22. TSPSC had released a notification to fill over 2000 posts – forest beat officer (1,857), forest section officer (90) and forest range officer (67). View | TSPSC forest officer admit card details

TSPSC forest officer 2017 admit cards, here’s how to download
Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Preliminary Examination Hall ticket Download for Forest officer’
Step 3: A new page will open

Read | TSPSC Forest Beat Officer result 2017 declared: How to check

Step 4: Enter registration number and date of birth
Step 5: The hall ticket will be displayed
Step 6: Download and take a print out

TSPSC Forest Beat Officer exam will be held in morning and afternoon sessions on October 29, 2017 at various centres across the state. In Paper 1, questions will be asked on General Knowledge and in Paper 2 on General Mathematics.

Both the papers will have 100 multiple choice questions and the candidates will be given 90 minutes to solve each paper. All the questions will carry 1 mark each and the paper will be of SSC standard.

The selection of candidates will be made by written examination (objective type), walking test and medical test. The final selection of these posts will be based on marks obtained in the examination, giving weightage (bonus marks) to the NCC certificate holders.

