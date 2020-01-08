TSPSC food safety officer recruitment: Check how to apply, salary up to Rs 78,000

TSPSC food safety recruitment 2019: Apply at tspsc.gov.in. (Representational image) TSPSC food safety recruitment 2019: Apply at tspsc.gov.in. (Representational image)

TSPSC food safety officer recruitment: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released a notification for the post of food safety officer at its official website, tspsc.gov.in.

The online applications or the same has begun January 6, 2020 and will conclude on January 25. A total of 36 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam.

TSPSC food safety officer recruitment: Vacancies

Total – 36

Food Safety Officer in GHMC – 26

Food Safety Officer in IPM – 10

TSPSC food safety officer recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 as application fee and Rs 80 as exam fee.

TSPSC food safety officer recruitment: Salary

Candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 28,940 – Rs 78,910

TSPSC food safety officer recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Applicants should have a degree in food technology or dairy or biotechnology or oil technology or agricultural science or veterinary science or biochemistry of microbiology or Master’s in chemistry or any related fields.

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is set at 34 years. For reserved category candidates, the upper age is relaxed as per rules.

