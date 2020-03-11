TSPSC Engineering Services notification 2020 released: Check eligibility, exam pattern

TSPSC engineering services notification 2020: Apply at tspsc.gov.in (Representational image) TSPSC engineering services notification 2020: Apply at tspsc.gov.in (Representational image)

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), has released engineering services notification. Those who clear the exam will be recruited at the post of manager in Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Engineering Services. A tota of 93 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website, tspsc.gov.in. The application process will begin from March 16 and conclude on March 31. Candidates will have to clear prelims, mains and interview to be appointed at these posts. The dates of exams are yet to be announced.

TSPSC Engineering Services notification 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible for the job. The upper age is capped at 34 years. The age will be calculated as on July 1, 2020. There is age relaxation for the reserved category candidates.

Education: Applicants must have an undergraduate degree in engineering in concerned fields from a recognised institute.

TSPSC Engineering Services notification 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 as online application processing fee and Rs 120 as examination fee. The examination fee is exempted for BC, SC, ST of Telangana.

TSPSC Engineering Services notification 2020: Salary

Finally selected candidates will be hired at a pay scale of Rs 37,100 to Rs 91,450.

TSPSC Engineering Services notification 2020: Exam pattern

Paper I will have 150 questions and applicants will be given 150 minutes to solve the test. Each question will be of one mark. The test will be conducted in English and Telugu. In paper II, candidates will be asked 150 questions concerned to the subject of specialisation. In this exam, every question will be of two marks and the test will be for 150 marks.

Those who clear this exam will be called for interview. The interview will be for 50 marks. To clear it, the candidates need to score 40 per cent marks, for BC category candidates the cut-off is 35 per cent and for SC, ST and PH category candidates the cut-off is 30 per cent.

