TSPSC Divisional Accounts Officer recruitment 2022: Apply for Divisional Accounts Officer posts; applications to open soon

TSPSC Divisional Accounts Officer recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is inviting applications for recruitment of Divisional Accounts Officer (works) Grade-II. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official TSPSC website — tspsc.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to apply for the Divisional Accounts Officer (works) Grade-II vacancies from August 17 till 5 pm of September 6. The same deadline will be followed for the submission of application fees.

TSPSC Divisional Accounts Officer recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official TSPSC website — tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Register yourselves on the One Time Registration (OTR). Those who have registered in OTR already shall apply by login to their profile using their TSPSC ID and Date of Birth as provided in OTR.

Step 3: Fill the required personal details and educational qualifications in the application form.

Step 4: Upload the required documents, signature and picture. Pay the application fees.

Step 5: Submit the application form. Save the page for future reference.

Candidates will be provided the admit cards for the exam seven days prior to the examination. It will be made available at the official TSPSC website — tspsc.gov.in.

To be eligible for the vacancy, candidates must possess Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised university in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or a state Act or an institution recognised by the University Grants Commission or any equivalent qualifications. Candidates should be of minimum 18 years and a maximum 44 years old.

Each applicant must pay Rs 200 as the online application processing fee and Rs 120 as the examination fees. However, all unemployees are exempted from payment of examination fee.