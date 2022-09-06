TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 1540 assistant executive engineer posts

TSPSC AEE recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of assistant executive engineers in several engineering services. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at tspsc.gov.in

The application process will begin on September 22 and the last date to apply is October 15. To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 18 to 44 years of age.

TSPSC AEE recruitment 2022:How to apply

Step 1:Go to the official website tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2:Tap on the link for the posts of assistant executive engineer vacancies.

Step 3:Fill your credentials and login.

Step 4:Enter your credentials in the application form, upload documents and pay fee.

Step 5:Download and take a print out of the application for further use.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1540 vacancies for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers. The vacancies include AEE (Civil) in PR & RD Dept. (Mission Bhagiratha) -302, AEE (Civil) in PR & RD Dept. – 211, AEE (Civil) in MA & UD-PH – 147, AEE (Civil) in T.W. Dept – 15, AEE in I&CAD Dept – 704, AEE (Mechanical) in I&CAD (GWD) -3, AEE (Civil) in TR & B -145, AEE (Electrical) in TR & B – 13.

The TSPSC AEE exam is held in two stages. Stage-I is a written exam and stage II is a personal interview.The online application processing fee is Rs.200 and the examination fee is Rs.120.