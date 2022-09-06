scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 1540 assistant executive engineer posts

TSPSC AEE recruitment 2022:The eligible candiates will be apply at the the official website-tspsc.gov.in from September 22 and the deadline for the submission of application form is October 15.

TSPSC AEE Recruitment 2022,tspsc.gov.in, Telangana Engineering Jobs 2022, Telangana government engineer vacancies 2022, TSPSC AEE application process 2022For more information candiates can visit the official website-tspsc.gov.in.(Representational image/unsplash.com)

TSPSC AEE recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of assistant executive engineers in several engineering services. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at tspsc.gov.in

Read |TSLPRB Constable prelims answer key 2022 released: Check steps to download

The application process will begin on September 22 and the last date to apply is October 15. To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 18 to 44 years of age.

TSPSC AEE recruitment 2022:How to apply

Step 1:Go to the official website tspsc.gov.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...Premium
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...

Step 2:Tap on the link for the posts of assistant executive engineer vacancies.

Step 3:Fill your credentials and login.

Step 4:Enter your credentials in the application form, upload documents and pay fee.

Step 5:Download and take a print out of the application for further use.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1540 vacancies for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers. The vacancies include AEE (Civil) in PR & RD Dept. (Mission Bhagiratha) -302, AEE (Civil) in PR & RD Dept. – 211, AEE (Civil) in MA & UD-PH – 147, AEE (Civil) in T.W. Dept – 15, AEE in I&CAD Dept – 704, AEE (Mechanical) in I&CAD (GWD) -3, AEE (Civil) in TR & B -145, AEE (Electrical) in TR & B – 13.

The TSPSC AEE exam is held in two stages. Stage-I is a written exam and stage II is a personal interview.The online application processing fee is Rs.200 and the examination fee is Rs.120.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 12:20:43 pm
Next Story

Attack on PM, onus on BJP: The 5 takeaways from Hemant Soren’s ‘trust vote’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

BJP vs TRS: ‘Liberation’ from Nizam, or ‘Integration’ with India?

BJP vs TRS: ‘Liberation’ from Nizam, or ‘Integration’ with India?

Storm over dropped catch will make Arshdeep stronger, say parents

Storm over dropped catch will make Arshdeep stronger, say parents

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Premium
RSS headquarters in Delhi gets CISF security cover

RSS headquarters in Delhi gets CISF security cover

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Premium
'Ample material against him, offence very serious', says special NIA court
Navlakha denied bail

'Ample material against him, offence very serious', says special NIA court

What to expect from Apple’s big iPhone 14 event tomorrow

What to expect from Apple’s big iPhone 14 event tomorrow

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost
From the NYT

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost

Premium
How to do a digital detox without unplugging completely

How to do a digital detox without unplugging completely

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement