TSPRI Panchayat Secretary recruitment: 9,355 vacancies available, register at tspri.cgg.gov.in

TSPRI recruitment 2018: The Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department has issued a recruitment notification, inviting interested and eligible aspirants to apply for the post of Junior Panchayat Secretary. Those willing to apply may do so at the official website — http://www.tspri.cgg.gov.in. The registration for the same will begin from September 3 and will continue till September 12. The last date to make fee payment is September 11.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 9355

Designation

Junior Panchayat Secretary

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should have passed the degree from any university in India, established or incorporated by or under a central act, state act or a provincial act or an institution recognised by the UGC. He/ she must also possess working knowledge of computers.

Age limit: The age of the aspirant should be minimum 18 years and should not exceed 39 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Selection Procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of an objective type written examination. There will be two papers and the total of both the papers will be taken into account for selection. For every wrong answer, one-fourth mark will be deducted.

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,000.

How to apply

Interested lot will have to register online for filling the application and paying the fee.

Click here for the official notification

Application fee:

General candidates: Rs 800

SC/ ST/ BC (non-creamy layer)/ PH/ Ex-serviceman: Rs 400

The fee can be paid through payment gateway or net banking/ credit card/ debit card

