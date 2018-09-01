TSPRI Panchayat Secretary recruitment: 9,355 vacancies available, register at tspri.cgg.gov.in

- Asian Games 2018 Day 14 Live Updates and Live Results: Amit Panghal to fight for gold in Boxing; India eye gold in Women's team Squash
TSPRI recruitment 2018: The Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department has issued a recruitment notification, inviting interested and eligible aspirants to apply for the post of Junior Panchayat Secretary. Those willing to apply may do so at the official website — http://www.tspri.cgg.gov.in. The registration for the same will begin from September 3 and will continue till September 12. The last date to make fee payment is September 11.
Vacancy Details
Total vacancies: 9355
Designation
Junior Panchayat Secretary
Eligibility Criteria
Educational qualification: The aspirant should have passed the degree from any university in India, established or incorporated by or under a central act, state act or a provincial act or an institution recognised by the UGC. He/ she must also possess working knowledge of computers.
Age limit: The age of the aspirant should be minimum 18 years and should not exceed 39 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.
Selection Procedure
The selection will be done on the basis of an objective type written examination. There will be two papers and the total of both the papers will be taken into account for selection. For every wrong answer, one-fourth mark will be deducted.
Pay Scale
The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,000.
How to apply
Interested lot will have to register online for filling the application and paying the fee.
Click here for the official notification
Application fee:
General candidates: Rs 800
SC/ ST/ BC (non-creamy layer)/ PH/ Ex-serviceman: Rs 400
The fee can be paid through payment gateway or net banking/ credit card/ debit card
