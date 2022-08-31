TSLRB Constable prelims answer key 2022 released: Check steps to download

TSLRB Constable Prelims Answer Key 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) today released the answer keys for the Constable preliminary exam 2022. Candidates can check the official website-tslprb.in to download the answer keys.

The TS Police Constable preliminary written exam was conducted on August 28 in 1601 test centers located in and around Hyderabad and other cities throughout Telangana State. According to the Board, a total of 6,03,955 candidates appeared for the exam.

TSLRB Constable Prelims Answer Key 2022: Steps to Download

Step 1- Go to the official website tslprb.in.

Step 2- Tap on ‘PWT Preliminary Key’ under SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent, Transport Constable and Prohibition & Excise Constable.

Step 3- The TS Police Constable answer key will show on screen.

Step 4- Download and take a print out for further use and references.

“Candidates who attended the above preliminary written test may submit Objections, if any, on preliminary key for each question individually in the web template available to candidates in their respective accounts from 8 am on 31st August and 5 pm on 2 September 2022,” the official notification by TSLRB reads.

The recruitment drive intends to fill up a total of 15,644 vacancies of SCT Police Constable (Civil) and/or equivalent Posts, 63 vacancies of Transport Constables and 614 vacancies of Prohibition & Excise Constables.