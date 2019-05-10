TSLPRB SI ASI answer key 2019: How to download, last day to raise objections

TSLPRB SI ASI answer key 2019: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the answer keys for the recruitment for the post of sub-inspector (SI) and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) at its official website, tslprb.in.

The exams were conducted in two shifts on April 27, 2019. Candidates are also given a window to raise objections. Today is the last date to raise objections is May 10 (Friday), 2019. The process would close at 5 pm.

TSLPRB SI ASI answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, tslprb.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find the link ‘FWE preliminary answer key’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the exam you appeared for

Step 5: Answer key will appear

Candidates need to upload supporting documents for their objections in form or either pdf or jpeg format. Every objection to each question needs to be submitted separately. Objections with insufficient information will be rejected, as per the official notification.

Meanwhile, scanned copies of OMR sheets of candidates and relevant papers will be uploaded along with the final answer keys.

A total of 55 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Those who qualify the written exam will be eligible for the physical measurements test (PMT) and physical efficiency test (PET).

