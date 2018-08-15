TSLPRB SI hall tickets 2018 to release tomorrow at tslprb.in

TSLPRB SI hall tickets 2018: Know how to download TSLPRB SI hall tickets 2018: Know how to download

TSLPRB SI hall tickets 2018: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board will release the hall tickets for the SCT SI Civil posts on August 16. The candidates can download the admit cards at tslprb.in. The recruitment exam to fill 1217 vacancies will be held on August 26 from 10 am to 1 pm. The hall tickets for TSLPRB will be available for download till August 24. As per reports, about 1.88 lakh candidates have applied for 1271 TSLPRB SCT SI posts.

TSLPRB SI hall tickets 2018: Steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Board, tslprb.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the sub inspector section, click on will be a link displaying “Download the hall ticket”

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page

Step 4: Enter your registration number and other details

Step 5: Download and take a print out

Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Preliminary Written Test (PWT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

