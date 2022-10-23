scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

TSLPRB Recruitment: Constable prelims result released @ tslprb.in

TSLPRB Recruitment: Candidates who appeared for the prelims exam can now check their result at the official TSLPRB website — tslprb.in.

TSLPRB Recruitment: Candidates are advised to check their score cards to ensure there are no spelling mistakes or factual errors.

TSLPRB Recruitment: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board recently released the result for the preliminary written test of the Constable vacancies. Candidates who appeared for the prelims exam can now check their result at the official TSLPRB website — tslprb.in.

The result has been announced for the exams conducted on August 7 for direct recruitment of 554 vacancies of SCT SIs (Civil) and / or equivalent post, and for the exam conducted on August 28 for the 15644 vacancies of SCT PCs Civil and / or equivalent posts, 63 vacancies of
transport constables and 614 vacancies of prohibition and excise constables.

TSLPRB Constable Recruitment: How to check score

Step 1: Visit the official TSLPRB website — tslprb.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Download SCT SI and SCT PC level result’

Step 3: Key in your mobile number and password to login.

Step 4: Your score will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference,

Candidates are advised to check their score cards to ensure there are no spelling mistakes or factual errors.

According to the results released, 2,25,668 candidates were evaluated for the SCT SIs (Civil), out of which 1,05,603 (46.80 per cent) candidates qualified. For SCT PCs (Civil), 5,88,891 candidates appeared and 1,84,861 (31.39 per cent) qualified, and 18,758 out of 41,835 candidates qualified for the transport constables exam. For the prohibition and excise constables recruitment exam, 1,09,518 out of 2,50,890 candidates cleared the exam.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 03:13:04 pm
