TSLPRB recruitment: Admit card to release soon, Physical test postponed

TSLPRB recruitment: The admit card for the second leg of recruitment in the Telangana police department will be released on Saturday, December 15 by the Telangana state-level police recruitment board (TSLPRB) on its official website – tslprb.in.

The admit cards will give the qualifying candidates entry in the second round of recruitment – the physical eligibility test (PET). The PET was expected to be held on December 17, 2018. But according to the latest release by the TSLPRB the exam has been postponed.

“Day-wise scheduling of the Candidates will remain the same (in the same serial order) with modification only of the Dates of Conduct of the PMT / PET which will be informed in due course,” states the official release.

The revised date of the exam has not be announced yet and expected to be declared soon. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website from, midnight of December 15 onwards. From the official website – tslprb.in. These tickets will be valid for the new issued exam dates.

A total of 4,49,650 candidates had appeared for the written exam of which 2,28,865 have qualified taking pass percentage at 50.90 per cent. These candidates will be competing in the PET test for 16,000 posts in various departments including police, disaster response and fire services department, prisons and correctional services department, and special protection force