TS Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17,291 posts

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has begun the application process for 17,291 posts in various departments of Telangana Police. Interested candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of TSLPRB – tslprb.in.

As informed by the authority the application process for these posts will be conducted from May 2, 2022. The last date to submit the application is May 20, 2022.

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — tslprb.in.

Step 2: On the top right corner, click on the link to apply online.

Step 3: Register and get the login credentials.

Step 4: Fill the required details.

Step 5: Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit.

Download and take a printout of the final page for future reference.

Vacancy details:

Police Department – 15422

Special Protection Force Department – 402.

Disaster Response and Fire Services Department – 636.

Prisons and Correctional Services Department – 154.

Transport Department – 63.

Prohibition and Excise Department – 614.

Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a degree awarded by any university in India, established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provisional Act of State, or of any Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission or any other equivalent qualification as of July 1, 2022.

Age limit: Candidate’s age should be 18 to 33 years (general) for the post of SI. Must be 18 to 22 years (general) for constable post. Age relaxation of 5 years is given for SC / ST / OBC category. Age relaxation of 3 years is given for Ex-Servicemen (Served in Army / Navy / Air Force / Territorial Army) and NCC Instructor.