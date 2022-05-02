scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 02, 2022
Must Read

TS Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17,291 posts

Interested candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of TSLPRB – tslprb.in. The last date to submit the application is May 20, 2022. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: May 2, 2022 11:32:02 am
Government jobsAs informed by the authority the application process for these posts will be conducted from May 2, 2022. File

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has begun the application process for 17,291 posts in various departments of Telangana Police. Interested candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of TSLPRB – tslprb.in. 

As informed by the authority the application process for these posts will be conducted from May 2, 2022. The last date to submit the application is May 20, 2022. 

Read |ONGC, IB, UGC-NET: List of government jobs to apply this week

How to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website — tslprb.in. 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 2: On the top right corner, click on the link to apply online. 

Best of Express Premium

ExplainSpeaking: 11 charts from RBI that explain Indian economic past, pr...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: 11 charts from RBI that explain Indian economic past, pr...
Horoscope Today, May 2, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 2, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...
Ministries get trained on a new dashboard: ‘PM Speech Tracker’Premium
Ministries get trained on a new dashboard: ‘PM Speech Tracker’
Record share of domestic investors in listed companiesPremium
Record share of domestic investors in listed companies
More Premium Stories >>

Step 3: Register and get the login credentials. 

Step 4: Fill the required details. 

Step 5: Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit. 

Download and take a printout of the final page for future reference. 

Vacancy details: 

Police Department – 15422 

Special Protection Force Department – 402.

Disaster Response and Fire Services Department – 636.

Prisons and Correctional Services Department – 154.

Transport Department – 63.

Prohibition and Excise Department – 614.

Also Read |UGC-NET 2021-22: NTA begins application process; exam dates to be announced soon

Eligibility criteria 

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a degree awarded by any university in India, established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provisional Act of State, or of any Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission or any other equivalent qualification as of July 1, 2022. 

Age limit: Candidate’s age should be 18 to 33 years (general) for the post of SI. Must be 18 to 22 years (general) for constable post. Age relaxation of 5 years is given for SC / ST / OBC category. Age relaxation of 3 years is given for Ex-Servicemen (Served in Army / Navy / Air Force / Territorial Army) and NCC Instructor. 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

May 02: Latest News