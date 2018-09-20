TSLPRB police constable hall ticket 2018 released at tslprb.in

TS Police Constable Hall Ticket 2018: Enter your registration number and other details to download hall ticket TS Police Constable Hall Ticket 2018: Enter your registration number and other details to download hall ticket

TSLPRB, TS Police Constable hall ticket 2018: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the admit cards for the police constable recruitment exam. Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website, that is, tslprb.in. The application process for recruitment of 18,428 posts for men and women started on June 6, 2018. Candidates can read the below-mentioned steps to download hall tickets.

TSLPRB police constable hall ticket 2018: Steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Board, tslprb.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the sub inspector section, click on will be a link displaying “Download the hall ticket”

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page

Step 4: Enter your registration number and other details

Step 5: Download and take a print out

TSLPRB: Vacancy details

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 5909

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 5273

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 53

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 4816

Constable in Telangana Special Police Force Department: 485

Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 168

Warders (Male) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 186

Warders (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 35

Vacancies of SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent Posts:1217

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 710

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 275

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 5

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 175

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in 15th Bn, TSSP in Police Department: 16

Station Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 19

Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 15

Assistant Matron in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 2

Vacancies of SCT PCs IT & C / Mechanic / Driver: 231

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications) (Men & Women) in

Police Department: 142

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 19

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 70

Vacancies of SCT SI IT & C / ASI FPB: 55

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications (Men & Women) in Police Department: 29

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Finger Print Bureau (Men & Women) in Police Department: 26

TSLPRB: Selection Procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Preliminary Written Test (PWT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

