TSLPRB PET, PMT rescheduled, check revised exam and admit card release dates

TSLPRB SI PET PMT exam rescheduled: Telangana State level police recruitment board (TSLPRB) has rescheduled the physical efficiency test (PET) and physical measurement test (PMT) for the recruitment exam for the post of sub-inspector (SI). The exams will now be held on February 11, 2019.

The exam will be held in exam centres situated at Goshamahal, Hyderabad and KU Grounds, and Warangal. Earlier, two more venues were listed by the TSLPRB to conduct the exam. The revised admit cards will be released at the official website, tslprb.in.

All candidates who have qualified for PMT / PET are informed that their individual revised admit cards or intimation letters can be downloaded from 8 am onwards on February 5, 2019. The admit cards will be available only till February 9, 2019 midnight. Post which the link will be deactivated,

Candidates need to download their admit cards before the deadlines. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a print out of the admit card, valid identity proof and passport-sized photographs, according to the official release.

TSLPRB SI PET PMT rescheduled: Documents needed

1. Admit Card / Intimation Letter, preferably in A4 Size

2. Print-Out of the Part-II Application duly signed by the Candidate

3. Self-Attested Photocopy of Community Certificate issued by Government of Telangana

4. Self-Attested Photocopy of Ex-Serviceman / No-Objection Certificate (by Personnel yet to be discharged)

5. Self-Attested Photocopy of Agency Area Certificate for Aboriginal ST Candidates issued by government of Telangana

TSLPRB PMT/ PET schedule released: Important dates

Commencement of the recruitment process: February 11

Download of admit card: February 5-9, 2019.

TSLPRB PMT/ PET recruitment exams: Vacancy details

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 5909

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 5273

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 53

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 4816

Constable in Telangana Special Police Force Department: 485

Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 168

Warders (Male) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 186

Warders (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 35

The admit cards or intimation letters will have two parts. The top portion will have details of date and venue, candidate particulars and details of the list of documents to be submitted at the PMT or PET venue. According to the official release, candidates must be preserved till the final conclusion of the process of recruitment.

