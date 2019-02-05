TSLPRB admit card 2019: PET, PMT revised hall tickets released; how to download

TSLPRB SI PET, PMT revised admit card/hall tickets 2019: The Telangana State-level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the revised admit card or hall ticket for the second leg of hiring sub-inspectors (SI). Candidates who have cleared the written exam can download the admit card for Physical Eligibility Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) at the official website, tslprb.in.

The admit cards will only be available on the website till midnight of February 9, 2019. After which the link will be deactivated by the TSLPRB. Candidates need to download the admit card and take a print out of the same on an A4 size sheet. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card, according to official notification.

The PET/ PMT exam will be conducted on February 11, 2019. The TSLPRB had changed the venue for the recruitment exam due to some issues after which revised admit cards had to be released.

TSLPRB SI PET, PMT revised admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, tslprb.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘revised PMT/PET admit card/intimation letter 2019’ under ‘latest news’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number/application number and date of birth

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download and take print out

TLSPRB SI, PET, PMT exam: Documents required

1. Admit card / intimation letter, preferably in A4 ize

2. Print-out of the part-II application duly signed by the candidate

3. Self-attested photocopy of community certificate issued by Government of Telangana

4. Self-attested photocopy of ex-serviceman / No-Objection Certificate (by Personnel yet to be discharged)

5. Self-attested photocopy of Agency Area Certificate for Aboriginal ST Candidates issued by Government of Telangana

According to official notification, PMT / PET will be conducted at three venues in Hyderabad and at one in each of the headquarters of the other erstwhile districts of Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Adilabad and Nizamabad.

