TSLPRB driver, mechanic admit card released: How to download

TSLPRB driver mechanic admit card 2019: The admit card or hall ticket will be available till April 30, 2019 midnight.

TSLPRB admit card 2019 can be downloaded from tslprb.in. (Representational image)

TSLPRB driver, mechanic admit card 2019: The Telangana state-level police recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the admit card for the driving test or mechanic trade test at its official website tslprb.in. The admit cards will be available till April 30, 2019 midnight.

Those who have qualified the physical efficiency test and are eligible for the trade test can download their hall ticket or admit card. The driving test or mechanic test are both a part of the trade test. Both of the exams will be conducted at SAR CPL Amberpet, Hyderabad.

Step 1: Visit the official website, tslprb.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘driver/mechanic admit card’ in the main tab
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using registration number
Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download admit card and take a print out of the same. Applicants are required to bring the TSLPRB admit card 2019 with them to the exam hall without which no one will be allowed to enter the exam hall. A total of 231 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process at the level of stipendiary cadet trainee.

