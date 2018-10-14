TSLPRB constable result 2018 declared at tslprb.in: How to check

- Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap shares her #MeToo story, says relatives are the real creeps
- Aravindha Sametha box office: Jr NTR starrer earns Rs 100 crore worldwide
- Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Live Score Streaming: Haryana Steelers 0-0 Puneri Paltan in first half
TSLPRB constable result 2018: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the results of the SCT PC Civil posts recruitment exam. The TSLPRB results are available for download at the official website tslprb.in or partner website, manabadi.com. The board conducted the exam at 966 centres in 40 places across Telangana from 10 am to 1 pm, September 20, 2018 (Sunday). The preliminary answer key was released on October 5.
A total of 4,78,567 candidates had appeared in the preliminary written test that was conducted on Sunday, September 30. The examination was conducted to fill 16,925 vacant posts of Constable in Telangana police.
TSLPRB Constable result 2018: How to check
Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Board, tslprb.in
Step 2: On the homepage, under the sub-inspector section, click on will be a link displaying “PWD result”
Step 3: You will be taken to a new page
Step 4: Enter your registration number and other details
Step 5: Download and take a print out of the result
TSLPRB: Vacancy details
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 5909
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 5273
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 53
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 4816
Constable in Telangana Special Police Force Department: 485
Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 168
Warders (Male) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 186
Warders (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 35
TSLPRB: Selection Procedure
The candidates will be selected on the basis of Preliminary Written Test (PWT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App