TS TET 2022 result to be released today; check qualifying marks here

The Department of School Education, the Government of Telangana is scheduled to declare the result for TS TET 2022 today, on June 27. The TS TET 2022 result will be announced in online mode at the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to check the TSTET result 2022 by logging in using their candidate ID and date of birth. To qualify for the test, candidates should obtain minimum qualifying marks or passing marks in the exam. TS TET 2022 was conducted on June 12.

Qualifying marks

The qualifying marks for the General category is about 60 per cent and above. For Backward Classes the qualifying marks stand at 50% and above whereas, for SC, ST and Differently- abled candidates it stands at 40 per cent and above.

The Department had previously made the TSTET preliminary answer key 2022 available on June 15, 2022. Candidates have until June 18, 2022, to raise objections against the answer key.

The TSTET 2022 was held on June 12, 2022 in two sessions. The exam was taken by about 90 per cent of the applicants in the state. In all, 3,18,506 (90.62 per cent) students showed up for the morning Paper-1 exam, while 2,51,070 (90.35%) candidates showed up for the afternoon Paper-2 exam. In comparison to past tests, many candidates felt that this time’s question format was simpler. It is anticipated that many students would be able to pass the TS TET exam this time.

In Telangana State, the Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad, Private Aided Schools, and Private Unaided Schools all hold the TS TET test to hire teachers for grades 1 through 8. There are two papers in the TS TET written exam. For instructors of grades 1 through V5 Paper-I is given. Candidates who want to teach grades 6 through 8 should take Paper II.