Thursday, June 02, 2022
TS TET 2022 hall ticket to be released on June 6; Here’s how to download

Candidates who are eligible and interested can download their hall tickets from the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in. On June 12, the TS TET 2022 exam will be held in 33 districts across the state.

June 2, 2022 4:52:44 pm
Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website – tstet.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Department of School Education will release hall tickets for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2022 on June 6. Candidates who are eligible and interested can download their hall tickets from the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in.

On June 12, the TS TET 2022 exam will be held in 33 districts across the state. There will be two parts to the exam: Paper-I and Paper-II. Paper-I will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12 noon and Paper-II will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Steps to download the hall ticket of TSTET 2022

Step 1: Log on to the official website

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download hall ticket’

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and click on agree

Step 4: Enter the required details like registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the hall ticket

Teachers who were appointed before NCTE notification, dated August 23, 2010 on selection by District Selection Committee or by the competent authority in govt/local authority as per recruitment rules prevalent at that time are exempted from appearing for the TET exam.

However, teachers working in private schools whose appointments were not approved by the competent authority in government are not exempted from passing TET. Such teachers of private unaided schools can also appear for TET conducted by either state government or central government. Teachers working in private aided schools whose appointment is not approved by the competent authority should invariably pass TS-TET only.

