Tuesday, June 07, 2022
TS TET 2022 admit card released; here’s how to download

TSTET 2022 will be conducted on June 12 across the state. The test will be conducted in two shifts - paper 1 will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12 noon and Paper II will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

June 7, 2022 2:40:51 pm
tstet 2022Applicants can download the admit cards at the official website -  tstet.cgg.gov.in Express Photo

The Telangana State Department of School Education has released the  Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2022 admit cards today. Applicants can download the admit cards at the official website –  tstet.cgg.gov.in

TS TET 2022 admit card:  Steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download hall ticket’

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and click on agree

Step 4: Enter the required details like registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the hall ticket

As per official schedule, results for TS TET 2022 will be declared on June 27. The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment would remain valid for life. The application process for the eligibility test began on March 26 and the last date for application was April 12. 

