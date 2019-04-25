TS-SET exam 2019: Application process to close tomorrow, know how to apply

TS-SET application form 2019: The application process for the TS-SET or Telangana State Eligibility Test on April 26. Osmania University conducts the exam every year. TS-SET is an eligibility test for the aspiring assistant professor or lecturer in the state. The TS-SET will be conducted on July 5 and 6, 2019. The application forms are available at the official websites — osmania.ac.in or telanganaset.org.

The eligibility test will be conducted in the computer-based testing (CBT) mode. Earlier, it was held in a pen-paper based mode. The exam would still consist of two segments — paper I and paper II. Paper I will be of 100 marks with 50 questions and paper II will constitute of 100 questions for 200 marks. Candidates will be given three hours to solve both.

TS-SET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, telanganaset.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘TSSET 2019 application form’

Step 3: Register using basic information

Step 4: Use registration number to log-in

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000 as examination fee. For BC candidates the fee is Rs 800. For those belonging to SC, ST, VH, HI, OH and transgender category the fee is Rs 500.

TS-SET paper pattern: The TS-SET examination will be conducted in General Studies and 29 subjects in CBT mode in 10 centres spread over across the state.

Paper – I will have 50 objective type compulsory questions with each carrying 2 marks. The questions which will be of general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to

test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

Paper – II shall consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks which will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.