TS Police recruitment 2022: Last date to apply extended till May 26

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has extended the application deadline for the recruitment drive for the posts of SI, Transport Constable, and Prohibition & Excise Constable. Interested candidates can visit the official TSLPRB website — tslprb.in — to apply for these posts.

Candidates now have time till 10 pm of May 26, 2022 to apply for the various vacancies. “Consequently, the last date of receipt of Applications which was 20th May 2022 (till 10 p m) is now extended till Thursday, 26th May 2022 (till 10 p m). Candidates have to submit the Applications for Direct Recruitment to the above Posts through Online mode only in the prescribed proforma which is already made available on our website,” the official notice read.

TS Police Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official TSLPRB website — tslprb.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the ‘apply online’ link.

Step 3: Fill in the required details in the application form, and pay the application fees.

Step 4: Submit the application form after cross-checking all details.

Step 5: Download and save the page for future reference.

Candidates from the general category and OC and BC categories with local status will have to pay Rs 800 as the application fees, whereas the SC and ST candidates from Telangana have to pay Rs 400 as the application fees.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 17,291 vacancies. Deadline for application process has been extended from May 20 to May 26, 2022.