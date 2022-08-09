TS Police Constable exam postponed; revised date released

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has postponed the Police Constable preliminary recruitment test 2022. Exam was scheduled for August 21. Candidates can check the official notice at the website – tslprb.in

The exam will now be conducted on August 28 from 10 am to 1 pm throughout the state. The admit cards will be released on August 18.

“Due to logistics and other administrative issues that are being countenanced by our Associates, the conduct of preliminary written test for the posts of SCT PCs (Civil) and / or equivalent posts, transport constables and prohibition & excise constables is rescheduled with a delay of 7 days,” the official notice reads.

The exam will be conducted for 15644 vacancies of SCT PC Civil, 63 vacancies of Transport Constables and 614 vacancies of Prohibition and Excise Constables