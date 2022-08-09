TS Police Constable exam postponed; revised date released

August 9, 2022 6:08:22 pm
Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has postponed the Police Constable preliminary recruitment test 2022. Exam was scheduled for August 21. Candidates can check the official notice at the website – tslprb.in
The exam will now be conducted on August 28 from 10 am to 1 pm throughout the state. The admit cards will be released on August 18.
“Due to logistics and other administrative issues that are being countenanced by our Associates, the conduct of preliminary written test for the posts of SCT PCs (Civil) and / or equivalent posts, transport constables and prohibition & excise constables is rescheduled with a delay of 7 days,” the official notice reads.
The exam will be conducted for 15644 vacancies of SCT PC Civil, 63 vacancies of Transport Constables and 614 vacancies of Prohibition and Excise Constables
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath
Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the BritishPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan: Aamir Khan’s film to fare better than Akshay Kumar’s, rakes over Rs 11 cr from advance booking
Climate change may increase mortality rate due to excess heat by six times: Lancet study
Iron Throne up for grabs again in House of the Dragon: ‘It interrogates patriarchy, misogyny, power’
Watch: Man stops trains, pulls dog away from a railway track
Kareena Kapoor Khan on Alia Bhatt embracing motherhood: ‘Alia doesn’t need advice…’
TMC totters in poll-bound Tripura as workers defect to Congress in droves
Goa: 186 village panchayats go to polls tomorrow, 5,038 candidates in fray
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’ or ‘Do or Die’ for UPSC CSE
RSS an association of upper castes, PM Modi a great dramatist: Siddaramaiah
NCW, IIM Kozhikode announces online entrepreneurship training programme for women
Mumbai man uses Tinder to find a ‘sister’ to celebrate Raksha Bandhan
No need to panic, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as Covid positivity rate crosses 17%