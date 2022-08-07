TS CPGET 2022: Exam schedule released at cpget.tsche.ac.in; hall tickets soon

Updated: August 7, 2022 3:19:57 pm
TS CPGET 2022: The Osmania University has released the exam schedule and dates for the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test, TS CPGET 2022. Registered candidates will be able to check the full schedule of CPGET at the official website — cpget.tsche.ac.in.
According to the schedule released by the Osmania University of Hyderabad, the CPGET exams are scheduled to begin on August 11 and conclude on August 23, 2022. The exam will be held in three shifts — 9:30 am to 11 am, 1 pm to 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm to 6 pm.
The entrance tests in all the subjects will be of 90 minutes duration and the question paper will consist of 100 objective (multiple choice only) type questions for 100 marks. Additionally, the entrance test will consist of any three or four varieties of objective type items
such as analogies, classification, matching, comprehension of a research study / experiment / theoretical point of view, etc., with multiple answers besides the usual multiple choice items. The question paper will be strictly based on the prescribed syllabus of the entrance test.
The state level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) – 2022 are conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various P.G (M.A., M.Sc., M.Com, etc;) courses, P.G. Diploma courses and five years integrated programmes (M.A., M.Sc., M.B.A) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities. Candidates should note that there is no entrance exam for some subjects, namely M.A. Arabic, Kannada, Marathi, Persian and Theatre Arts.
